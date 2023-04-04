JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2023 Released For Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Here's Direct Link

JNVST Class 6th admit card 2023: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit cards for the class 6th Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST). Candidates who have applied for the admission test can download the JNVST class 6 admit card online. The hall tickets can be downloaded from the official website- navodaya.gov.in.

Students will have to download their JNVST admit cards using their registration number and date of birth. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their hall tickets. A direct link to download the NVS hall ticket has also been given below.

How to download JNVST class 6 admit cards 2023:

Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR CLASS VI SELECTION TEST 2023."

A new login page would appear on the screen

Key in your registration number and date of birth

Your JNVST admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test

Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6th admission test will be conducted on April 29, 2023, at 11.30 am across the country at various exam centres. The exam duration will be two hours. There will be three sections in the question paper with objective-type questions. There will be 80 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Students will have to bring the printout of their JNVST admit card to the exam centre. No student will be allowed entry to the exam venue without their admit card.