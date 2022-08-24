JoSAA Counselling 2022 Schedule Released, Check Registration Steps Here

JoSAA Counselling Schedule 2022: In a recent development, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the counselling schedule for admission across the National Institute of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), other institutes. JoSAA Counselling 2022 schedule highlights that the application process for JoSAA counselling 2022 will begin on September 12, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website- josaa.nic.in. Here is the direct link to check schedule.

JoSAA counselling process: Steps to follow

Counselling Process

Registration for JEE Main Counseling

Details verification

Choice filling

Mock seat allotment

Counselling result

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check application fee details here

Candidates belonging to reserved category will have to pay Rs 20,000

Candidates belonging to other categories will have to pay Rs 45,000

JEE Main 2022 Counselling: List of required documents

Class 12 mark sheet

Certificate to prove date of birth

JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA

Three passport-size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)

Valid photo identity card

Fee payment slip

JEE Main admit card 2022

JEE Main 2022 scorecard

Disability certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable)

Here's how to register for JoSAA Counselling 2022

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website of JoSAA – josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should go to the new registration link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to key in all the details required in the given fields

Step 4: Complete the JoSAA 2022 choice filling step

Step 5: Review and lock all the choices filled in the JoSAA registration form

Step 6: Submit the form and take its printout for future reference

Candidates should know that JoSAA is the single window for admission to IITs, but in the case of NIT+, there is another counselling process, held by Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), for leftover seats. JoSAA seat allocation will be done in six rounds. Post this, the CSAB will conduct two special rounds.