Karnataka CET 2022 Date Announced, Registration To Begin From April 5

Karnataka CET 2022 dates have been announced on Monday, March 28, 2022. The list of important dates have been mentioned in this article.

Press Trust Of India
Karnataka CET

Karnataka CET 2022 date: Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan has announced the dates fr Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET)-2022. The minister said that exams will be conducted on June 16, 17 and 18, 2022. Students who want to take admission in professional courses, have to take this exam. The dates have been decided upon taking into account the probable schedule for similar kinds of tests in other states, he said.

Exams are scheduled for Biology (morning) and Maths (afternoon) on June 16 and Physics (morning) and Chemistry (afternoon) on June 17, the Minister was quoted as saying by his office in a statement. Kannada Language Test will be conducted on June 18 for Horanadu and Gadinadu (other state and border region) Kannadiga candidates at selected centres.

KCET 2022 Date: Check important dates here

  • The aspirants can register their names for CET-2022 from April 5 to April 20
  • Candidates can pay the prescribed fee online before April 22.
  • Applicants can update any information from May 2- May 6
  • Candidates can download their admission tickets starting from May 30. 
