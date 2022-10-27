Karnataka KCET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Tomorrow

Karnataka KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow, October 28. Once released, candidates will be able to check the Karnataka CET first-round seat allotment result for undergraduate (UG) programmes by visiting the official website—kea.kar.nic.in after 2 pm.

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the KCET round 1 seat allotment results can exercise their options (freeze or float) from October 28 to October 30 (4 pm).

Earlier, the option to pay the fee and download the admission order was scheduled to be available for the candidates between October 29 and November 2, 2022. However, now the candidates can report to the allotted colleges till November 3 (5:30 pm). Notably, students are required to download the allotment letter online and print a copy for verification while reporting to the college to confirm admission. The authorities will also release the round-wise cut-off list, along with the KCET 2022 seat allotment result.

The KCET counselling 2022 round-wise cut-off will be based on college-wise merit and include the minimum marks required by candidates to be considered for allotment. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the KCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.

Here's how to check the KCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: To check the KCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment result, students are required to visit the official website—kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the 'Karnataka UGCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result' link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their login credentials, such as KCET 2022 application ID and password.

Step 4: Automatically, a new window will open on the screen.

Step 5: The first phase of allotment results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of the allotment letter for future reference.

