Karnataka NEET, KCET Counselling 2023: Admission Process To Start Today, Check Notice Here

Karnataka NEET Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is going to start the admission process for the first round of Engineering, Medical and Dental courses counselling. KEA released the first seat allotment list on August 16. Students who have been allocated seats in round one have to select their choices, proceed with the admission process and report to allotted colleges and pay the fees.

Karnataka NEET, CET seat allotment

The candidates can select their choice after 1 pm on August 18 till 11.59 pm on August 20. The candidates should then pay the fee online as per their choices from August 19 to August 22. Click here to read the official notice.

“Only those who have selected “Choice 1” must pay the fee and download the admission letter. August 23 is the last date for those who have entered “Choice 1” to get admitted to the colleges by providing their valid documents,” the official notification reads.

Candidates must note that they will not get the chance to fill their choices after the second round of seat allotment for medical and dental courses. There are a total of 917 medical seats vacant after the first round of seat allocation. Out of the total seats, 706 are for NRI quota and 206 are for the specially-abled.