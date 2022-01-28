Karnataka NEET PG Round 1 Mock Allotment Results For PGET Released, Here's How To Download

Karnataka NEET: Thousands of students are waiting for Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2021 results. The round 1 mock allotment results for PGET were released on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The Medical and DNB mock seat allotment result can be checked on the official website kea.kar.nic.in. In order to check the allotment result, candidates should be ready with their PGET Number. As scheduled, the first round seat allotment result will be out on January 28, 2022. Both the results can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2021: Here is how to check the mock allotment result

Candidates will have to go to the official website kea.kar.nic.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, '27-01 PG NEET-2021 Medical and DNB Mock Allotment Result Announced.'

After being redirected to another page, enter the required details to check the allotment result

Post registering the mock allotment result will be diplayed on screen

Here is the direct link to check mock allotment result

Karnataka PG NEET 2021: First round seat allotment result to be out on Jan 29

The first round seat allotment result is scheduled to be out on Saturday, January 29, 2022. It will be released in evening after 7 pm. In order to be considered for the first round seat allotment, candidates had to add/alter or delete their options by January 28 by 8 am. Here is how to check the final seat allotment result.

Steps to check first round seat allotment result