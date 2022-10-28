Karnataka NEET UG Counselling: Registration Deadline Extended Till Oct 29

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The registration deadline for Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling has been extended by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). It is to be noted that the last date to apply online is October 29, 2022. All those candidates who want to register online can do so by visiting the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

According to the official notice issued by KEA, this is the last chance given to candidates who did not apply online till the previous last date, or those who have applied but did not declare, and those who have paid the fees but failed to complete the process of online application.

According to the schedule, the deadline to register and pay the fees through an online portal is October 29, 2022, and the fee-paid candidates can submit or enter the application details up to 6 pm tomorrow. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling.

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling - Click Here

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register for Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling, candidates are required to visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Then, click on the UG NEET link under the admission section.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their login details and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Complete the application and pay the fees.

Step 5: Once done, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Save a copy of the page for future reference.

Here's direct link to register for Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling - Click here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative