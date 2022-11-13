Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's The Direct Link

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The admit card for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022) has been released on the official website. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the PGCET 2022 admit card by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. In order to download the admit card, candidates are required to use their login credentials, such as their application number, date of birth, and password. According to the schedule, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 is set to take place on November 19 and 20.

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: In order to download the Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Step 2: Then, click on the designated Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card link.

Step 3: Then, candidates are required to enter their login credentials.

Step 4: Then, click on the login button.

Step 5: Submit and download the KEA PGCET 2022 admit card.

Here's the direct link to download the Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022 - Click Here

Details mentioned on admit card

Name of the candidate.

Karnataka PGCET roll number.

Candidate’s father’s name.

Exam venue.

Karnataka PGCET exam date 2022.

Time of examination.

Allotted examination centre.

Photograph of the candidate.

Scanned signature.

More Information

Every year, Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam is conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority for the selection of candidates seeking admission to MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech programs at state colleges. For fresh updates and more information, candidates must visit the official website of KEA.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative