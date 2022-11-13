Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's The Direct Link

Quick links:
Karnataka PGCET 2022: The admit card for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022) has been released on the official website. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the PGCET 2022 admit card by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. In order to download the admit card, candidates are required to use their login credentials, such as their application number, date of birth, and password. According to the schedule, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 is set to take place on November 19 and 20.
Every year, Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam is conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority for the selection of candidates seeking admission to MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech programs at state colleges. For fresh updates and more information, candidates must visit the official website of KEA.