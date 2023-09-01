Karnataka PGCET 2023 Registration Window Closing Today, Here's How To Register

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the registration window for Karnataka PGCET 2023 today, September 1. Earlier the deadline was August 18 which was extended to August 20, then 23 and then further extended till September 1. Aspirants can apply online by visiting the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

Moreover, the exam date has also been revised. The exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 will now be held on September 23 and 24. The revised schedule is available on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates who wish to take admission to MBA/ MCA/ M.E/ M.Tech/ M.Arch courses in the colleges of Karnataka can apply online from August 30 to September 1, 2023 (11.59 pm). The PGCET for M.E, M.Tech, M.Arch will be conducted on September 23 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam for MCA will be held on September 24 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and the exam for MBA will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm

How to apply for Karnataka PGCET 2023