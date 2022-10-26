KARTET 2022 Admit Card Released, Here's A Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
The KARTET 2022 Admit Card has been released by the School Education Department, Karnataka today. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination are required to appear for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card by visiting the official site of KARTET at school education.kar.nic.in. The admit card details were shared by the Education Minister of the state, B.C Nagesh, on his official Twitter account.
"Candidates can download the admit card for the 'Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET-2022) to be held on November 6 from the department's website. For more information, visit: http://schooleducation.kar.nic.in/," the minister tweeted.
ನವೆಂಬರ್ 6ರಂದು ನಡೆಯಲಿರುವ 'ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಶಿಕ್ಷಕರ ಅರ್ಹತಾ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ'ಯ (KARTET-2022) ಪ್ರವೇಶ ಪತ್ರವನ್ನು ಇಲಾಖೆಯ ವೆಬ್ಸೈಟ್ನಿಂದ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಡೌನ್ಲೋಡ್ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬಹುದು.— B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) October 26, 2022
ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಮಾಹಿತಿಗಾಗಿ- https://t.co/JjV9noXuVM@BSBommai pic.twitter.com/CHEXYocM5d
According to the schedule, this year the examination will be conducted on November 6, 2022, in two sessions. The first session, or Paper I, will be conducted in the morning and the second session, or Paper II, will be conducted in the afternoon. The Paper I exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, and the Paper II exam will be conducted from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. For the comfort of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download KARTET 2022 Admit Card.