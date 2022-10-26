KARTET 2022 Admit Card Released, Here's A Direct Link To Download

The KARTET 2022 Admit Card has been released by the School Education Department, Karnataka today. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination are required to appear for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card by visiting the official site of KARTET at school education.kar.nic.in. The admit card details were shared by the Education Minister of the state, B.C Nagesh, on his official Twitter account.

"Candidates can download the admit card for the 'Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET-2022) to be held on November 6 from the department's website. For more information, visit: http://schooleducation.kar.nic.in/," the minister tweeted.

According to the schedule, this year the examination will be conducted on November 6, 2022, in two sessions. The first session, or Paper I, will be conducted in the morning and the second session, or Paper II, will be conducted in the afternoon. The Paper I exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, and the Paper II exam will be conducted from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. For the comfort of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download KARTET 2022 Admit Card.

KARTET 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1: To download the curriculum, visit the official site of KARTET at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the KARTET 2022 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Step 3: Now, enter the login details and click "Submit."

Step 4: Your admission card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review and download the admit card.

Step 6: Then, take a hard copy of the document for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to download KARTET 2022 Admit Card - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock