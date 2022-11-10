KARTET Answer Key Out, Objection Raising Window Open Till Nov 17; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
KARTET Answer Key 2022 has been released by the School Education Department, Karnataka, today. The answer key has been released for Paper I and Paper II. All those candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test can download the answer key by visiting the official website of the School Education Department at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.
In case candidates have any objections against the answer key, they can challenge it by visiting the official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Candidates will have to submit relevant documents to support their claims along with their Aadhaar file not exceeding 500 KB. In order to submit the challenges, candidates will have to submit their challenges along with their application/registration number and date of birth.
This year, the examination was held on November 6, 2022. The last date for the candidates to raise objections against the answer key is November 17, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download KARTET Answer Key 2022.