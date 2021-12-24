KCET 2021: Second Extended Round Seat Allotment Schedule Out; Check Important Dates Here

KCET 2021 Update: Karnatak Examination Authority has released the schedule for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Exam. The complete schedule has been released on December 23, 2021. Candidates can check the important dates and more details about the Karnataka Common Entrance Test on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. It should be noted that the schedule has been released for the admission of candidates to courses such as Architecture, Engineering, Horticulture, Naturopathy, and other courses. Following the official notice, candidates will be allowed to enter options, delete or modify them in this round delete or modify them.

KCET 2021: Important Dates

Display of Seat Matrix on December 24, 2021

Option Entry for candidates will be opened between December 24 and December 26, 2021

Candidates can surrender their KEA seat on December 25, 2021

The result for the second extended round seat allotment will be out on December 27, 2021, after 6 pm

Candidates should pay the fee and download of admission order between December 20 and December 29, 2021

Candidates will have to report to colleges between December 20 and December 30, 2021, till 5:30 pm

Candidates should know that they will be getting the seats on the basis of merit and the options filled by them. In order to confirm the seats, it is required that candidates should pay the application fee. The deadline to pay the application fee is December 29, 2021. Following this, candidates have to report to the concerned college on or before the deadline that has been announced by the Karnataka Examination Authority or KEA.

KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment 2021 Result Released

The Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) in December second week. Students who want to check the result can do so by visiting the official website kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates must note that they will have to pay the seat acceptance fee in online mode and complete the document verification procedure at the allotted institutes.

KCET Rank 2021: Steps to check KCET seat allotment 2021 Round 2

STEP 1 Candidates need to visit the KCET official website - kea.kar.nic.in

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the appropriate link to check the KCET seat allotment

STEP 3: Now, enter the required login credentials such as CET application number or DOB and click on the "Submit"

STEP 4: KCET Result would appear on the screen, candidates should take a printout of the KCET seat allotment letter and result for future use.

Image: Shutterstock