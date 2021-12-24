KCET 2021: Second Extended Round Seat Allotment Schedule Out; Check Important Dates Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
KCET 2021 Update: Karnatak Examination Authority has released the schedule for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Exam. The complete schedule has been released on December 23, 2021. Candidates can check the important dates and more details about the Karnataka Common Entrance Test on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. It should be noted that the schedule has been released for the admission of candidates to courses such as Architecture, Engineering, Horticulture, Naturopathy, and other courses. Following the official notice, candidates will be allowed to enter options, delete or modify them in this round delete or modify them.
Candidates should know that they will be getting the seats on the basis of merit and the options filled by them. In order to confirm the seats, it is required that candidates should pay the application fee. The deadline to pay the application fee is December 29, 2021. Following this, candidates have to report to the concerned college on or before the deadline that has been announced by the Karnataka Examination Authority or KEA.
The Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) in December second week. Students who want to check the result can do so by visiting the official website kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates must note that they will have to pay the seat acceptance fee in online mode and complete the document verification procedure at the allotted institutes.