KCET 2022: Application Deadline Extended, Here's How To Apply Till May 19

Karnataka Examinations Authority, for the third time, has extended the deadline to apply for Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022. Now, the deadline has been extended till May 19, 2022. Since the deadline has been extended, candidates who have not applied yet can apply for the exam.

The deadline extension has been announced through an official notice. Students can refer to the steps given below to apply for the KCET 2022 Exam. Karnataka conducts the KCET 2022 exam to shortlist candidates for undergraduate courses of Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy, Diploma in Pharmacy, Agriculture courses, Veterinary, and other courses in various engineering colleges in the state

KCET 2022: Check important dates here

The registration window was opened on April 18, 2022

The deadline to apply will end on May 19, 2022

Earlier the last date to apply for the exam was May 5, 2022 which was extended to May 12, 2022

Earlier the application correction window was to be activated between May 7 and May 10, 2022

In the revised schedule, the application correction window details are not out yet

As per the revised schedule, the KCET admit card will be released on May 30, 2022 at 11 am.

The exam be conducted on June 16 and June 17, 2022

The Kannada language test will be conducted on June 18, 2022

KCET 2022: Check application fee here

The application fee for general and OBC candidates is Rs. 650

For SC/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 500

Students from outside Karnataka must pay an application fee of Rs 750

Karnataka CET 2022: Here is how to apply