KCET 2022: Application Deadline Extended, Here's How To Apply Till May 19

Karnataka Examinations Authority, for the third time, has extended the deadline to apply for Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022. Now, the deadline has been extended till May 19, 2022. Since the deadline has been extended, candidates who have not applied yet can apply for the exam.
The deadline extension has been announced through an official notice. Students can refer to the steps given below to apply for the KCET 2022 Exam. Karnataka conducts the KCET 2022 exam to shortlist candidates for undergraduate courses of Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy, Diploma in Pharmacy, Agriculture courses, Veterinary, and other courses in various engineering colleges in the state
KCET 2022: Check important dates here
- The registration window was opened on April 18, 2022
- The deadline to apply will end on May 19, 2022
- Earlier the last date to apply for the exam was May 5, 2022 which was extended to May 12, 2022
- Earlier the application correction window was to be activated between May 7 and May 10, 2022
- In the revised schedule, the application correction window details are not out yet
- As per the revised schedule, the KCET admit card will be released on May 30, 2022 at 11 am.
- The exam be conducted on June 16 and June 17, 2022
- The Kannada language test will be conducted on June 18, 2022
KCET 2022: Check application fee here
- The application fee for general and OBC candidates is Rs. 650
- For SC/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 500
- Students from outside Karnataka must pay an application fee of Rs 750
Karnataka CET 2022: Here is how to apply
- Step 1: Interested candidates who have not applied yet should go to the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority kea.kar.nic.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'UGCET 2022 application link activated.'
- Step 3: Post clicking on the link, the registration link will be displayed on screen
- Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to get themselves registered to generate the login credentials
- Step 5: Use the credentials to log in and fill in the details in the application form being displayed on screen
- Step 6: Candidates should upload the required documents and pay the application fee before submitting the form
- Step 7: Post submitting the form, candidates should download the confirmation page
- Step 8: Candidates should make sure to take its printout for future reference