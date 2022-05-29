KCET 2022: Application Window Reopens On May 29, Here's How To Fill Registration Form

KCET Application 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority is scheduled to reopen Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2022 registration window on Sunday, May 29, 2022. KCET 2022 application window will be open for two days. The candidates who are interested in applying and have not applied yet should make sure to follow these steps for application. The KCET 2022 application link will be activated on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. It can be accessed till May 30, before 8 pm.

It to be noted that earlier the Karnataka Examinations Authority concluded the application process on May 12. However, it was decided to reopen the application window for two more days to provide an opportunity to the students who missed applying due to any reason. Interested candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.

"On the request of many students and parents, final chance is given to students who have not registered to appear for CET 2022. Those who did not register or apply online can register, pay the fees and apply online from May 29 to 30 before 8 pm to be eligible for admission to various professional courses for the year 2022," read the official notification released by KEA KEA Official notice further reads, "On the request of many students and parents, final chance is given to the students who have not registered to appear for CET-2022. Those who did not register or apply online, can register, pay the fees and apply online from 29-05-2022 to 30-05-2022 before 8.00 pm to become eligible for admission to various Professional courses for the year 2922. Those who have already registered and paid the fees but did not complete the process of entry of required information can also enter the details online through their login ID."

KCET 2022: Check important dates here

The KCET 2022 will begin on June 16, 2022

It will continue till June 18, 2022

The KCET admit cards are expected to be released on May 30, 2022

Karnataka CET 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to apply