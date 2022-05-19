KCET 2022: Deadline To Apply Ends Today, Here's Direct Link To Register

KCET 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority will be closing down the registration window for Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022. On May 12, the deadline was extended to May 19, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can apply for the exam before the deadline ends.

Karnataka conducts the KCET 2022 exam to shortlist candidates for undergraduate courses of Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy, Diploma in Pharmacy, Agriculture courses, Veterinary, and other courses in various engineering colleges in the state. The list of important dates and application steps can be checked here. The direct link to apply has also been attached below.

KCET 2022: Check list of important dates here

The registration link was activated on April 18, 2022

The deadline to apply will end on May 19, 2022

Earlier the last date to apply for the exam was May 5, 2022 which was extended to May 12, 2022

The application correction window details are not out yet

The KCET admit card will be released on May 30, 2022 at 11 am

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 16 and June 17, 2022

The Kannada language test will be conducted on June 18, 2022

KCET 2022: Application fee

General and OBC candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 650. For candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the application fee is Rs 500. Students who do not belong to Karnataka will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750.

Karnataka CET 2022: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'UGCET 2022 application link activated.'

Step 3: Now candidates will have to get themselves registered to generate the login credentials

Step 4: Use the credentials to log in and fill in the details in the application form

Step 5: In the next step, upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Step 7: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply