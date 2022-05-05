KCET 2022: Karnataka CET Registration Process Ends Today, See How To Apply

KCET 2022 Registration: The registration window for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will be closed by the Karnataka Examinations Authority today May 5, 2022, at 11.59 pm. All those candidates who want to apply for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test can do so by visiting the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. As per the official notice, the Karnataka KCET 2022 examination will be held from June 16 to June 18, 2022. The KCET admit card will be released on May 30 at 11 am. Candidates must take note that the last date to pay the application fees is May 6, 2022, and that the correction window will open on May 7 and will end on May 10, 2022.

KCET Registration 2022: Here's how to apply for KCET 2022

Step 1: To apply for the KCET, candidates need to visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "UGCET-2022 Online Application Registration link."

Step 3: Candidates then need to register and proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Submit the necessary documents and pay the fee.

Step 5: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Download and print the form for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for KCET Registration 2022 - CLICK HERE

KCET Application Fees

The application fee for general and OBC candidates is Rs. 650.

For SC/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 500.

Students from outside Karnataka must pay an application fee of Rs 750.

About KCET

Every year, KCET is held for the admission of eligible candidates to professional courses like Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharma), Agriculture courses (Farm Science), and Veterinary courses. The Karnataka Examination Authority will allocate Medical/Dental/Ayush Course seats based on the NEAT Score as per the seat matric issued by the Government of Karnataka. For more details, candidates must visit the official website of KEA.

Image: PTI/ Representative