KCET 2022: KEA To Reopen UGCET Registrations, KCET Syllabus Released At Kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority had already closed the registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022. However, in a recent move, the KCET 2022 application link will be activated again. Candidates who missed to apply will be able to fill the UGCET application forms from May 29, 2022. The link will be activated on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates should know that the KCET 2022 application forms will be reuploaded on May 29, 2022. Candidates will get till May 30, 2022 to fill the form. Candidates are informed that as per KEA's notification, the last date to apply online is 8 pm on May 30, 2022. After this, no applications will be considered.

KCET 2022: Check important dates here

KCET registration will reopen on May 29, 2022.

Last date to apply is May 30, 2022 (8 pm)

KCET Admit Card 2022 release date to be announced later

KCET Exam will begin from June 16, 2022

KEA will conduct KCET 2022 exam till June 18, 2022.

KEA Official notice reads, "The official notice on KCET 2022 reads, "On the request of many students and parents, final chance is given to the students who have not registered to appear for CET-2022. Those who did not register or apply online, can register, pay the fees and apply online from 29-05-2022 to 30-05-2022 before 8.00 pm to become eligible for admission to various Professional courses for the year 2922. Those who have already registered and paid the fees but did not complete the process of entry of required information can also enter the details online through their login ID."

Karnataka CET 2022: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'UGCET 2022 application link activated.'

Step 3: Now candidates will have to get themselves registered to generate the login credentials

Step 4: Use the credentials to log in and fill in the details in the application form

Step 5: In the next step, upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Step 7: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

KEA released Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2022 syllabus

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has also released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 syllabus for the upcoming entrance examinations. KCET is conducted every year to provide admission to first year undergraduate programmes including Engineering and Technology courses, Farm Science courses, Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry courses, BPharma, Pharma D and Naturopathy and Yoga courses.