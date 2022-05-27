KCET 2022: KEA To Reopen UGCET Registrations, KCET Syllabus Released At Kea.kar.nic.in

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Karnataka Examinations Authority had already closed the registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022. However, in a recent move, the KCET 2022 application link will be activated again. Candidates who missed to apply will be able to fill the UGCET application forms from May 29, 2022. The link will be activated on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.
Candidates should know that the KCET 2022 application forms will be reuploaded on May 29, 2022. Candidates will get till May 30, 2022 to fill the form. Candidates are informed that as per KEA's notification, the last date to apply online is 8 pm on May 30, 2022. After this, no applications will be considered.
KEA Official notice reads, "The official notice on KCET 2022 reads, "On the request of many students and parents, final chance is given to the students who have not registered to appear for CET-2022. Those who did not register or apply online, can register, pay the fees and apply online from 29-05-2022 to 30-05-2022 before 8.00 pm to become eligible for admission to various Professional courses for the year 2922. Those who have already registered and paid the fees but did not complete the process of entry of required information can also enter the details online through their login ID."
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has also released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 syllabus for the upcoming entrance examinations. KCET is conducted every year to provide admission to first year undergraduate programmes including Engineering and Technology courses, Farm Science courses, Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry courses, BPharma, Pharma D and Naturopathy and Yoga courses.
“The question papers of the Common Entrance Test- 2022 will be based on the PCMB of First year of PUC 2020 (70%) and PCMB of Second Year PUC of 2021 (complete) syllabi prescribed by the Department of Pre-Universituy Education of Karnataka State,” a KEA statement reads.