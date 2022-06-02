KCET 2022 Registration: Application Window To Reopen Today, Check Steps To Apply

The Karnataka Examinations Authority is scheduled to reopen the application portal for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test on Thursday, June 2, 2022. KEA in a notice mentioned that the KCET 2022 application portal will be opened for just a day. The decision was taken considering the requests raised by students who were not able to register for KCET 2022. Interested candidates, who want to apply online, can do so on the official website kea.kar.nic.in.

"KEA web portal will be enabled for a day on June 2 to facilitate the candidates to register, to pay fees, and apply online. Hence, this is the final notice to those who did not register or apply online to complete the process before 5 PM on June 2. According to KEA, "Those who have already registered and paid the fees but did not complete the process of entry of required information can also enter the details online through their login ID," official notice reads.

To be noted that this is the second time that KCET application portal is being opened for a day. Before this, it was opened for a day on May 29, 2022. Admit card release date has not been announced yet. KCET 2022 will be conducted on June 16 and 17, 2022. The Kannada Language Test (Only for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates) will be held on June 18, 2022. KCET will be held in two shifts, morning and afternoon.

KCET 2022: Steps to apply for Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2022

Step 1: To apply for KCET, interested candidates need to visit the official website of KEA (kea.kar.nic.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Karnataka CET application"

Step 3: Register and complete the KCET application form for 2022.

Step 4: Upload the required documents, such as scanned photographs, signatures, etc.

Step 5: Pay the registration fee online.

Step 6: Save the confirmation page for future use.

Here is how to download KCET 2022 admit card