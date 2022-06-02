Last Updated:

KCET 2022 Registration: Application Window To Reopen Today, Check Steps To Apply

KCET 2022: KEA will be reopening the application window for KCET on June 2, 2022. It will be opened just for a day post considering the requests of students.

KCET

The Karnataka Examinations Authority is scheduled to reopen the application portal for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test on Thursday, June 2, 2022. KEA in a notice mentioned that the KCET 2022 application portal will be opened for just a day. The decision was taken considering the requests raised by students who were not able to register for KCET 2022. Interested candidates, who want to apply online, can do so on the official website kea.kar.nic.in.

"KEA web portal will be enabled for a day on June 2 to facilitate the candidates to register, to pay fees, and apply online. Hence, this is the final notice to those who did not register or apply online to complete the process before 5 PM on June 2. According to KEA, "Those who have already registered and paid the fees but did not complete the process of entry of required information can also enter the details online through their login ID," official notice reads.

To be noted that this is the second time that KCET application portal is being opened for a day. Before this, it was opened for a day on May 29, 2022. Admit card release date has not been announced yet. KCET 2022 will be conducted on June 16 and 17, 2022. The Kannada Language Test (Only for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates) will be held on June 18, 2022. KCET will be held in two shifts, morning and afternoon. 

KCET 2022: Steps to apply for Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2022

  • Step 1: To apply for KCET, interested candidates need to visit the official website of KEA (kea.kar.nic.in).
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Karnataka CET application" 
  • Step 3: Register and complete the KCET application form for 2022.
  • Step 4: Upload the required documents, such as scanned photographs, signatures, etc.
  • Step 5: Pay the registration fee online.
  • Step 6: Save the confirmation page for future use.

Here is how to download KCET 2022 admit card

  • Step 1: Post release of admit cards, registered candidates must visit the official website of KEA kea.kar.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says KCET 2022 hall ticket
  • Step 3: Then, candidates need to enter their login credentials 
  • Step 4: Click on the submit/login button
  • Step 5: The admit card would appear on the screen
  • Step 6: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference
