KCET 2022 Registration Begins Today, Here's How To Apply At Kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 registration: Karnataka Examinations Authority, also known as KEA will activate the registration link for Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 on April 5, 2022. The application forms which will be released today can be accessed by following the steps mentioned below. The list of official websites on which form will be available and can be filled is mentioned below.

According to the schedule, candidates will take a Biology test in the morning and a Math exam in the afternoon on June 16. On June 17, they will have a Physics exam in the morning and a Chemistry exam in the afternoon. On the last day which is June 18, applicants from Horanadu and Gadinadu will take the exam.

KEA KCET application form: Websites to check

Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2022 registration: Check important dates here

The application link will be activated on April 5, 2022

The last date to fill KCET 2022 registrations is April 20, 2022

KEA will release the admit cards on May 30, 2022

KCET exam will be conducted between June 16 and June 18, 2022

KCET 2022: Documents required for registration

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam details like marks, school etc. or 12th marks

Class 10th marksheets, school details etc.

Aadhaar Number and Proof of Birth date.

Residential address.

Caste certificate (if applicable).

Scanned images of signature, passport size photograph, and parent's signature.

KCET 2022: Here is a step by step guide to apply