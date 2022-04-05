KCET 2022 Registration Begins Today, Here's How To Apply At Kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 registration: Karnataka Examinations Authority, also known as KEA will activate the registration link for Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 on April 5, 2022. The application forms which will be released today can be accessed by following the steps mentioned below. The list of official websites on which form will be available and can be filled is mentioned below.
According to the schedule, candidates will take a Biology test in the morning and a Math exam in the afternoon on June 16. On June 17, they will have a Physics exam in the morning and a Chemistry exam in the afternoon. On the last day which is June 18, applicants from Horanadu and Gadinadu will take the exam.
KEA KCET application form: Websites to check
- Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- kea.kar.nic.in.
KCET 2022 registration: Check important dates here
- The application link will be activated on April 5, 2022
- The last date to fill KCET 2022 registrations is April 20, 2022
- KEA will release the admit cards on May 30, 2022
- KCET exam will be conducted between June 16 and June 18, 2022
KCET 2022: Documents required for registration
- Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam details like marks, school etc. or 12th marks
- Class 10th marksheets, school details etc.
- Aadhaar Number and Proof of Birth date.
- Residential address.
- Caste certificate (if applicable).
- Scanned images of signature, passport size photograph, and parent's signature.
KCET 2022: Here is a step by step guide to apply
- Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority - kea.kar.nic.in /cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, they click on the link that reads - Karnataka CET application link (Direct link to be activate soon)
- Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to get themselves registered by entering the required details
- Step 4: Candidates should fill the application form and upload the documents as asked.
- Step 6: Pay the registration fiend for the next step, click on submit
- Candidates are advised to take a printout of the KCET form for future references.