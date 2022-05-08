KCET 2022: Registration Deadline Extended Till May 12, Check Application Steps Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline to register for Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) or KCET 2022. All those interested candidates who have not applied yet can follow the steps mentioned below for applying. The revised schedule highlights that the application window will now be closed on May 12, 2022. List of important dates, official websites and application steps can be checked here.

To be noted that KCET is held annually for the admission of eligible candidates to professional courses like Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharma), Agriculture courses (Farm Science), and Veterinary courses. The Karnataka Examination Authority will allocate Medical/Dental/Ayush Course seats based on the NEAT Score as per the seat matric issued by the Government of Karnataka. For more details, candidates are advised to go to the official website of KEA.

KCET registration: Official websites to apply

Kea.kar.nic.in cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

KCET 2022: Check important dates here

Earlier the last date to apply for the exam was May 5, 2022

It has been extended to May 12, 2022

Earlier the application correction window was to be activated between May 7 and May 10, 2022

In the revised schedule, the application correction window details are not out yet

KCET admit card will be released on May 30, 2022 at 11 am.

The exam be conducted on June 16 and June 17, 2022 and the Kannada language test will be conducted on June 18, 2022

KCET 2022: Check application fee here

The application fee for general and OBC candidates is Rs. 650.

For SC/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 500.

Students from outside Karnataka must pay an application fee of Rs 750.

KCET Registration 2022: Follow these steps to apply for KCET 2022