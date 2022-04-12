KCET 2022 Registration Window To Open Today; See How To Apply & Other Details

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
KCET Registration 2022: The registration process for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test will start today on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official websites - kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. All those candidates who will qualify for the entrance examination will be eligible to get admission to engineering, pharmacy, and some other undergraduate-level professional courses at participating institutions in Karnataka.
Earlier, the registration process was slated to be held on April 5, but KEA announced that the registration procedure will be held on April 12, 2022. As per the KCET 2022 exam schedule, the eligibility test will be conducted between June 16 and June 18. According to the official notice, KCET 2022 will be conducted in two shifts, the first in the morning and the next in the afternoon. Biology and Mathematics papers will be held on June 16, the Physics and Chemistry papers on June 17, and the Kannada language test on June 18, 2022.