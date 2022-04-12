KCET 2022 Registration Window To Open Today; See How To Apply & Other Details

KCET Registration 2022: The registration process for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test will start today on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official websites - kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. All those candidates who will qualify for the entrance examination will be eligible to get admission to engineering, pharmacy, and some other undergraduate-level professional courses at participating institutions in Karnataka.

Earlier, the registration process was slated to be held on April 5, but KEA announced that the registration procedure will be held on April 12, 2022. As per the KCET 2022 exam schedule, the eligibility test will be conducted between June 16 and June 18. According to the official notice, KCET 2022 will be conducted in two shifts, the first in the morning and the next in the afternoon. Biology and Mathematics papers will be held on June 16, the Physics and Chemistry papers on June 17, and the Kannada language test on June 18, 2022.

KCET Registration 2022: Here's how to apply for KCET 2022

Step 1: To apply candidates need to visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Under the " Admissions " section, select UGCET 2022 and tap on the registration link on the next page.

Step 3: Then, register to get your login credentials.

Step 4: Now, log in with your credentials to fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit your application form.

Step 7: Take a printout of the document.

Candidates must note that they need to keep all the details like Class 12 and Class 10 final exam mark sheets, Aadhar number, date of birth proof, residential address, caste certificate (if applicable), and scanned image of their own signature, parents' signature, and passport-size photographs. Visit the official website of KEA to get fresh updates and more information.

