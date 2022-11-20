KCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

The round two-seat allotment result will be announced by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) tomorrow Monday, November 21. All those candidates, who have appeared in the KCET exam, can check the seat allotment result by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. According to the official information, candidates featured in the UGCET round 2 allotment can exercise their choices till November 24.

It is to be noted that the last date to report to the allotted college is November 26. The UGCET seat allotment result will be announced as per the choices made by the candidates, their performance, and the availability of seats in the institute. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the KCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result.

Karnataka KEA: Here's how to check KCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: In order to check the Round 2 seat allotment result, candidates are required to visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the UGCET 2022 round two allotment result link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to log in using their credentials, such as their applicant ID and password.

Step 4: The UGCET 2022 round two seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the round two allotment list and take a printout for further reference.

Earlier, the KCET option entry window against round two was closed by the admission authorities on November 19. In the option entry round, candidates were allowed to enter the choice of college, course, and category. Only those candidates who will qualify in the KCET can apply for admission in engineering, architecture, farm science, veterinary, B-Pharma, and D-courses. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative