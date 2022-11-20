KCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

Quick links:
The round two-seat allotment result will be announced by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) tomorrow Monday, November 21. All those candidates, who have appeared in the KCET exam, can check the seat allotment result by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. According to the official information, candidates featured in the UGCET round 2 allotment can exercise their choices till November 24.
It is to be noted that the last date to report to the allotted college is November 26. The UGCET seat allotment result will be announced as per the choices made by the candidates, their performance, and the availability of seats in the institute. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the KCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result.
Earlier, the KCET option entry window against round two was closed by the admission authorities on November 19. In the option entry round, candidates were allowed to enter the choice of college, course, and category. Only those candidates who will qualify in the KCET can apply for admission in engineering, architecture, farm science, veterinary, B-Pharma, and D-courses. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.