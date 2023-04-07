Last Updated:

KCET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till April 9, Here's Direct Link

KCET 2023: Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has extended the deadline for online registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2023 till April 9.

kcet 2023

Image: Shutterstock


KCET 2023: Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has extended the deadline for online registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2023.  The application window that opened on March 2 closed on April 5. However, KEA has given an extension of the deadline to apply for KCET till April 9. 2023 up to 10 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for KCET 2023 online through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The last date to pay the application fee is April 10 up to 10 pm.

Click here for KCET notice.

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will conduct KCET 2023 on May 20 and 21. KCET is conducted for candidates seeking admission to professional courses in universities in Karnataka. Kannada Language paper will be conducted on May 22. The exam for professional courses will be conducted in two shifts from 10: 30 am to 11: 50 am and from 2: 30 pm to 5: 50 pm.

Direct link to apply online for KCET 2023

How to register for KCET 2023

  • Visit the official website at KCET- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads “UGCET-2023 Online Application 02-03-2023”
  • Register yourself by providing the correct details as asked
  • Login and proceed to fill up the application form 
  • Upload the required documents and images properly
  • Submit the form and take its printout for future reference.

KCET is conducted every year to provide admission to first-year undergraduate programmes including Engineering and Technology courses, Farm Science courses, Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry courses, BPharma, Pharma D and Naturopathy and Yoga courses.

