English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

KCET 2024 registration begins, KEA revises exam schedule due to clash with UPSC NDA exams

Registration for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2024) has commenced today, January 10, 2024, by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

Nandini Verma
KCET 2024 registration begins
KCET 2024 registration begins | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Registration for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2024) has commenced today, January 10, 2024, by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Candidates can now initiate their application process for KCET 2024 through the official KEA websites — kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET 2024 schedule revised

Following requests and considering the National Defence Academy (NDA) exams scheduled on April 21, 2024, the KCET 2024 exam dates have been revised. As per the updated schedule, KCET 2024 will be conducted on April 18 and 19, 2024. Initially slated for April 20 to 21, 2024, these revised dates aim to avoid a scheduling conflict with the NDA exams.

How to register for KCET 2024:

1. Visit the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
2. Locate and click on the KCET 2024 registration link available on the homepage.
3. Register yourself by providing the necessary details.
4. Fill out the application form and submit it.
5. Make the payment of application fees, if applicable.
6. After submission, download and retain a copy of the application form for future reference.

Direct link to register. 

Advertisement

The registration process for KCET 2024 is now open and will conclude on February 10, 2024. Eligible candidates aspiring for engineering, veterinary, pharmacy, and various other courses can seize this opportunity to begin their registration process for KCET 2024 through the official KEA websites.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement