Advertisement

Registration for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2024) has commenced today, January 10, 2024, by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Candidates can now initiate their application process for KCET 2024 through the official KEA websites — kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET 2024 schedule revised

Following requests and considering the National Defence Academy (NDA) exams scheduled on April 21, 2024, the KCET 2024 exam dates have been revised. As per the updated schedule, KCET 2024 will be conducted on April 18 and 19, 2024. Initially slated for April 20 to 21, 2024, these revised dates aim to avoid a scheduling conflict with the NDA exams.

How to register for KCET 2024:

1. Visit the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Locate and click on the KCET 2024 registration link available on the homepage.

3. Register yourself by providing the necessary details.

4. Fill out the application form and submit it.

5. Make the payment of application fees, if applicable.

6. After submission, download and retain a copy of the application form for future reference.

Direct link to register.

Advertisement

The registration process for KCET 2024 is now open and will conclude on February 10, 2024. Eligible candidates aspiring for engineering, veterinary, pharmacy, and various other courses can seize this opportunity to begin their registration process for KCET 2024 through the official KEA websites.