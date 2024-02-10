Advertisement

In a recent update, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has decided to extend the deadline for the registration and application process of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024. For aspiring candidates who haven't applied yet, the new deadline is February 20, 2024. This extension aims to accommodate candidates and provide them with an additional opportunity to apply for the entrance exam.

KCET 2024 Details

Here are the crucial details related to the extended KCET 2024 registration:

- New Deadline: Interested candidates can register and apply online until 11:59 pm on February 20, 2024.

- Fee Payment Deadline: The payment of application fees can be done until 5:30 pm on February 23, 2024, through the official website [cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/](https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/).

Advertisement

The initial application process commenced on January 10, 2024, and the extension comes after a temporary halt in the availability of SATS services, which affected the validation of student data from January 13 to January 17, 2024.

Rescheduled KCET Exam Dates:

The KCET 2024 examination, originally scheduled for April 20 and 21, has undergone a rescheduling. The new exam dates are April 18 and 19, 2024. This modification is in consideration of the clash with the National Defence Academy (NDA) exams, set to take place on April 21.

Application Fee Details:

- General Merit (GM), 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B candidates of Karnataka: Rs 500

- CAT-1 / SC / ST candidates of Karnataka: Rs 200

- Candidates studied outside Karnataka: Rs 750

- Foreign candidates: Rs 5,000

Advertisement

KCET is a state-level entrance examination conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority. It serves as a gateway for eligible candidates to secure admissions in various engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses/colleges within the state of Karnataka. This extension emphasizes the KEA's commitment to ensuring a fair and accessible application process for all prospective KCET 2024 participants.