The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024. The last date for candidates to register for the KCET 2024 has now been extended to February 20. Aspiring candidates who have not yet applied can complete the KCET application form 2024 through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The KEA, in an official notice, stated, "Candidates who have not registered with KEA can register and apply online up to 11.59 pm on 20-02-2024 and pay the fees up to 5.30 pm on 23-02-2024 for CET 2024. For the welfare of the student community, dates have been extended for CET 2024, which is scheduled on 18-04-2024 and 19-04-2024."

Initially, the last date to apply for the state engineering and medical entrance exam was February 10. The KCET 2024 registration process began on January 10. However, the KCET application form 2024 was temporarily unavailable from January 13 to January 17, 2024, due to issues with the SATS services, which are responsible for validating student data. Candidates were able to resume the application process from January 18 onwards.

The KCET 2024 examination is scheduled to be held on April 18 and 19. Notably, the initial dates of April 20 and 21 were revised due to a clash with the National Defence Academy (NDA) exams scheduled for April 21.

For candidates applying for the KCET 2024, the application fee structure is as follows:

GM, 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B candidates of Karnataka: Rs 500

CAT-1 / SC / ST candidates of Karnataka: Rs 200

Candidates who studied outside Karnataka: Rs 750

Foreign Candidates: Rs 5,000

As the revised deadline approaches, candidates are encouraged to complete their KCET 2024 registrations promptly. The KEA is committed to ensuring the smooth conduct of the examination for the benefit of the student community.



