The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KCET 2024 application forms on its official website. Eligible candidates are invited to complete the online application process by entering the required information in the registration form. The deadline for submitting KCET application forms has been extended from February 20 to February 23, 2024, until 5 pm. As per the updated schedule, the KCET exam for 2024 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and 19, 2024.

The application fees for KCET vary based on different categories. For Karnataka Origin Candidates (General & OBC), the fee is Rs 500/-, while for Karnataka Origin Candidates (ST & SC), the fee is Rs 250/-. Candidates residing outside Karnataka, intending to appear for the entrance exam, are required to pay Rs 750/- as the application fee. International candidates will have an application fee of Rs 5000/-.

Key dates for KCET 2024:

Admit card release: April 7

Entrance test dates: April 18 and 19

Kannada language test: April 20

Result announcement: May 20

Additionally, candidates are mandated to upload the following documents:

Class 10 marks sheet Class 12 marks sheet Reservation certificates Certificate (NCLC), Hyderabad-Karnataka (HK) Certificates Details of education in Karnataka

Successfully registered candidates for KCET 2024 will receive their admit cards a few days before the exam. Admit cards can be downloaded from the official KEA website.