In a crucial announcement, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has decided to reopen the registration window for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024, starting today, March 12. This move aims to provide a final opportunity to students who missed out on applying or completing the application process by paying the fee.

Prospective candidates aspiring for admission into various engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses in Karnataka can now fill the KCET 2024 application form via the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The decision to reopen the registration window follows numerous requests from students and parents. As per the latest update, candidates can submit their applications for the entrance test until March 15. Additionally, the deadline to pay the KCET 2024 application fees is March 16, 2024.

The KCET 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on April 18 and 19 in offline mode across various exam centers in the state. Candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.

KCET 2024 Application Fees:

Karnataka Origin Candidates (General, OBC): Rs 500

Karnataka Origin (ST, SC): Rs 250

Female Candidates of Karnataka: Rs 250

Candidates Outside Karnataka: Rs 750

Candidates from Outside India: Rs 5,000

It's noteworthy that the KCET 2024 registration process initially commenced on January 10. However, due to the unavailability of SATS services, the application link remained inactive from January 13 to January 17. Subsequently, the application window resumed on January 18. While the last date to fill the application form was initially scheduled for February 10, it was later extended.