KCET Admit Card 2023 Releasing Today; Here's How To Download UGCET Hall Ticket

KCET Admit Card 2023: The admit card for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today, May 5. Once released students would be able to download their admit card by visiting the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in. See the steps to download KCET hall ticket here.

Follow these steps to download KCET 2023 Hall Ticket

Step 1: After the release of the admit card candidates must visit the official website of KEA

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that says KCET 2023 Hall Ticket

Step 3: Then, candidates need to enter their login credentials

Step 4: Click on the submit/login button

Step 5: The admit card would appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future needs

KCET 2023 Dates

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will conduct KCET 2023 on May 20 and 21. KCET is conducted for candidates seeking admission to professional courses in universities in Karnataka. Kannada Language paper will be conducted on May 22. The exam for professional courses will be conducted in two shifts from 10: 30 am to 11: 50 am and from 2: 30 pm to 5: 50 pm.

About KCET

KCET is conducted every year to provide admission to first-year undergraduate programmes including Engineering and Technology courses, Farm Science courses, Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry courses, BPharma, Pharma D and Naturopathy and Yoga courses.