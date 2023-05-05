KCET Admit Card 2023 Releasing Today; Here's How To Download UGCET Hall Ticket

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
KCET Admit Card 2023: The admit card for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) today, May 5. Once released students would be able to download their admit card by visiting the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in. See the steps to download KCET hall ticket here.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will conduct KCET 2023 on May 20 and 21. KCET is conducted for candidates seeking admission to professional courses in universities in Karnataka. Kannada Language paper will be conducted on May 22. The exam for professional courses will be conducted in two shifts from 10: 30 am to 11: 50 am and from 2: 30 pm to 5: 50 pm.
KCET is conducted every year to provide admission to first-year undergraduate programmes including Engineering and Technology courses, Farm Science courses, Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry courses, BPharma, Pharma D and Naturopathy and Yoga courses.