KCET Counselling 2022: KEA Postpones Document Verification Round

KCET Counselling 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the document verification round of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2022). Earlier the KCET document verification was scheduled to begin on August 5. As of now, the revised date has not been announced. Concerned candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official websites for being updated about it.

KCET Counselling 2022: List of official websites

kea.kar.nic.in cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Candidates should know that the KCET ranks are based on both entrance test and Class 12 board exam results. Recently KEA opened a portal after releasing CBSE Class 12 results. In that portal, candidates were asked to submit their board exam marks. Rankings of candidates will be available on official website after August 3, 2022.

KCET counselling 2022: Highlights

Post verification of documents, candidates will have to fill choices of their streams and colleges

After completion of all the process, the seat allotment result will be released

Post release of seat allotment result, selected candidates will have to self-report for admission at allotted colleges

KCET 2022: Documents required for counselling

Final print out of the CET-2022 Online Application Form

‘CET 2022’ Admission Ticket

SSLC / 10th Standard Marks Card

2nd PUC / 12th Standard Marks Card

KCET 2022: Check important dates here

The KCET exams were conducted between June 16 and June 18, 2022

KCET provisional answer key was released on June 22, 2022

KEA KCET Result and final answer key 2022 was declared on July 30, 2022

Document verification date has not been announced yet

KCET Result 2022: Here is how to check the KCET 2022 scorecard