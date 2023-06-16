KCET Final Answer Key 2023 Released For All UGCET Papers, Direct Links To Download Here

Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) has released the KCET final answer key 2023. Candidates can check the final answer key online. KEA has already declared the KCET results 2023 on June 15. The result and final answer key can be accessed from the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The final answer key of all the four subjects of KCET namely, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology are available for download. A direct link to download the key has been attached below. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the same.

How to download KCET final answer key 2023

Visit the official website mentioned above

Scroll down to Latest Announcements

Now, click on the link that reads:

16-06 BIOLOGY

16-06 MATHEMATICS

16-06 CHEMISTRY

16-06 PHYSICS

A PDF file will open

Check the answer key and download it.

This year, the Karnataka KCET 2023 exam was conducted on May 20 and 21. Once the results are declared, candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results online. Every year, the KCET exam is held for candidates seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy agriculture, veterinary, and other technical courses in govt colleges of Karnataka.

Vignesh Nataraj Kumar, of Sri Kumaran's Children's Home, Bengaluru, has bagged the first rank in KCET PCM for the engineering group by scoring 97.889 per cent. Arjun Krishnaswamy of RV PU College, Bengaluru, and Samrudh Shetty of Vidyaniketan PU Science College, Hubli have got 2nd and 3rd ranks, respectively.