Advertisement

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the admit card for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2024). Candidates who successfully submitted their KCET application forms before the deadline can now download their hall tickets from the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

The admit cards for the KCET exam, scheduled for April 18 and 19, have been issued. Additionally, the Kannada language test for Horanadu and Kannadiga candidates will take place on April 20. Notably, the KEA rescheduled the KCET exam dates to avoid a clash with the National Defence Academy (NDA) exams.

Advertisement

How to Download KCET Hall Ticket 2024:

Visit the KEA official website, kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/. Click on the “UGCET 2024 download admission ticket link 03/04/2024” on the homepage. You will be redirected to the hall ticket download link. Enter the application number, first five letters of the name, and date of birth. Verify the details given in the hall ticket and review the exam day guidelines. Download and take printouts for future reference.

KCET 2024 Exam Schedule:

April 18:

Advertisement

Biology: 10.30 am – 11.50 am

Mathematics: 2.30 pm – 3.50 pm

April 19:

Advertisement

Physics: 10.30 am – 11.50 am

Chemistry: 2.30 pm – 3.50 pm

April 20:

Advertisement

Kannada Language (For Horanadu and Kannadiga candidates): 11.30 am – 12.30 pm

Through the KCET exam, candidates can seek admission into various undergraduate courses such as engineering, MBBS, dental, AYUSH, nursing, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy, and other allied courses based on merit.

Advertisement

Candidates must take note of the following subject-wise exam details:

For engineering exams: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM).

For farm science courses: Biology test along with PCM.

For veterinary science and animal husbandry: PCB exams.

For pharmacy courses: Option to appear in either PCM or PCB exams.