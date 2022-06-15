KEAM 2022 Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

KEAM Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM, has been released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE). Candidates who have registered for the KEAM can visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates must take note that they will require the help of the system-generated application number and password to download the KEAM 2022 admit card.

According to the official notice released on the portal, "KEAM-2022 Admit Card for Engineering and Pharmacy Entrance Examination is available. Candidates who have applied for the Engineering/Pharmacy Course can download the Admit Card. Login in to the Candidate Portal. "

According to the schedule, the KEAM Exam has been scheduled to be released on July 4, 2022. The admit card will include details such as the name of the candidate, roll number, exam date, time, venue, and others. As per the official notice, candidates would be required to carry their KEAM 2022 admit cards on the day of the examination. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to sit in the examination hall.

KEAM 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download KEAM 2022 hall ticket

Step 1: To download the KEAM 2022 Admit Card, candidates are required to visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the 'KEAM 2022 Candidate's Portal'.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their login credentials—application number and password—to complete Step 3.

Step 4: Automatically, the KEAM admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates are advised to download the admit card and print it for future reference.

About KEAM

Every year, KEAM is held as a state-level entrance exam for admission to Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at institutes in Kerala. The rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 formula. 50 per cent marks are taken from Plus Two board exams and 50 per cent marks from the entrance exam results. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

