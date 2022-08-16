KEAM 2022 Application Correction Deadline Extended, Now To End On August 17

KEAM 2022 application correction deadline has been extended by Commission of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala. All those candidates who want to rectify the mistakes made in their KEAM 2022 application can do it now. The deadline to edit the forms will end on August 17, 2022. In order to do the changes, candidates will have to go to the official website and follow the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates should make sure to submit and make the required changes and corrections online through the official candidate portal itself. Any certificates or documents received through post will not be considered by CEE Kerala.

KEAM 2022: Check official notice highlights here

KEAM official notice reads, "Candidates can view their profile page through the link ‘KEAM 2022-Candidate Portal’ provided in the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in by giving their Application Number and Password. Candidates can verify their personal details and the details of the allowed claims such as Nativity, Reservation and other eligible benefits, given in the profile." It further reads, "Those candidates, who have any defects in their application can view the defects by clicking the menu item ‘Memo Details’ provided in the Profile page. Candidates can rectify the defects by uploading the relevant documents on or before 17.08.2022 3:00 PM. No further extension of time will be allowed. Facility for rectifying the defects in the documents for NRI quota seats will be made available later."

KEAM Application Form 2022: Know how to make corrections online

Step 1: In order to make corrections to the application form, candidates are required to visit the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the KEAM application form correction link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their log-in credentials.

Step 4: Then, make the required changes to the application form.

Step 5: Double-check all of the details and submit the KEAM correction form.

Step 6: Then, save the document for future needs.

