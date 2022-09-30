KEAM 2022: CEE Kerala Releases Provisional List Of 2nd Phase Allotment; Know How To Check

The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala has released the provisional list of second phase allotments for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) program. Candidates can check the provisional list of second phase allotments by visiting the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM 2022 phase-2 provisional list has been prepared on the basis of choices made by candidates, the number of seats available, and marks obtained by candidates in the KEAM entrance examination.

According to the schedule, the final list will be released by the board only after considering grievances on the provisional list. CEE Kerala released the KEAM 2022 seat allotment for Phase 1 on September 22. Those candidates who have acquired seats in the KEAM 2022 round 1 seat allotment are required to visit the allotted institute to complete the admission formalities and payment of admission fees. For the comfort of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the CEE Kerala issues provisional list.

CEE Kerala issues provisional list: Here's how to check Provisional Seat Allotment for KEAM

Step 1: To check the provisional seat allotment result, candidates are required to visit the KEAM 2022 official website, cee.karala.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the KEAM 2020 candidate login link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the link designated for the provisional allotment list of the second phase, which is scrolling on the home page.

Step 4: The Provisional KEAM 2022 seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and check the seat allotment result.

