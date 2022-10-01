KEAM 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Final Seat Allotment List Released; Here's Direct Link

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) in Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2022 round 2 final allotment result. All those candidates who want to check the KEAM 2022 Round 2 allotments can do so by visiting the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

In case candidates are not satisfied with the answer key then they can raise objections against it by visiting the official website. According to the schedule, the last date to raise objections against the answer key is till October 3, 2022. The examination was held between September 16 to September 18, 2022 in 338 examination centres located in 166 cities across the country for 2,21,746 candidates.

KEAM 2022 Round 2 Allotment List: Here's how to download

Step 1: In order to check the KEAM 2022 Round 2 Allotment List, candidates are required to visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the KEAM 2022 portal.

Step 3: Now, click on the final allotment list link.

Step 4: The second provisional allotment will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the allotment list for further reference.

NOTE: It is recommended that candidates are required to regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

KEAM Seat Allotment: More details

As per the official notification, the window for online option confirmation and for rearranging the existing options/deleting the unwanted options/filing fresh options for the new courses and colleges will open on October 6, 2022 for the third phase of allotment. KEAM 2022 third phase counselling will be the last phase of the counselling round and the CEE Kerala will release the detailed notification in due course of time.

