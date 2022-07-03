KEAM 2022 Exam To Be Conducted On July 4; Check Exam Day Guidelines & Admit Card Details

KEAM 2022: The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM 2022) is scheduled to be conducted on Monday, July 4, 2022. It will be held by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE). The exam will be conducted in offline mode i.e. pen-and-paper-based mode. Candidates should know that the admit cards have already been released. Those who will be taking the exam tomorrow can download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below. In order to download the same, they should be ready with their application number and password.

KEAM 2022: Guidelines to be followed on exam day

Candidates must reach KEAM 2022 exam centres at least half an hour prior to the reporting time mentioned on their admit card.

Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry the printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exam.

Along with the KEAM admit cards, candidates will be required to take a valid photo ID card to the exam centre.

Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, wallets, or goggles.

KEAM 2022 exam: Check important dates here

KEAM 2022 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2022.

KEAM 2022 new date is July 4, 2022

At first, it was scheduled to be held on June 26, 2022

The deadline to register ended on May 10, 2022

Official notice highlights the fact that for conducting the KEAM 2022, a holiday will be there in Kerala Schools on July 4, 2022. The official order reads, "As per the Government order read 3rd para above, the General Education Department sanctioned holiday for the schools in which KEAM exam is to be conducted on 4th July, 2022."

KEAM 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download KEAM 2022 hall ticket

Step 1: To download the KEAM 2022 Admit Card, candidates are required to visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the 'KEAM 2022 Candidate's Portal'.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their login credentials—application number and password—to complete Step 3.

Step 4: Automatically, the KEAM admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates are advised to download the admit card and print it for future reference.

About Kerala CEE

Every year, KEAM is held as a state-level entrance exam for admission to Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at institutes in Kerala. The rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 formula. 50 percent marks are taken from Plus Two board exams and 50 percent marks from the entrance exam results. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.