KEAM 2022 Exam To Be Conducted On July 4; Check Exam Day Guidelines & Admit Card Details

Image: Shutterstock
KEAM 2022: The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM 2022) is scheduled to be conducted on Monday, July 4, 2022. It will be held by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE). The exam will be conducted in offline mode i.e. pen-and-paper-based mode. Candidates should know that the admit cards have already been released. Those who will be taking the exam tomorrow can download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below. In order to download the same, they should be ready with their application number and password.
Official notice highlights the fact that for conducting the KEAM 2022, a holiday will be there in Kerala Schools on July 4, 2022. The official order reads, "As per the Government order read 3rd para above, the General Education Department sanctioned holiday for the schools in which KEAM exam is to be conducted on 4th July, 2022."
Every year, KEAM is held as a state-level entrance exam for admission to Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at institutes in Kerala. The rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 formula. 50 percent marks are taken from Plus Two board exams and 50 percent marks from the entrance exam results. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.