KEAM 2022 Postponed To July 4, Check Official Notification Highlights Here

KEAM 2022: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) has postponed the Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam. The KEAM 2022 exam date sheet has been revised again and the official notice can be checked on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. As per the notice released, the KEAM 2022 new exam date is July 4, 2022. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 3 which has been postponed by a day.

KEAM 2022: Check important dates here

KEAM 2022 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2022.

KEAM 2022 new date is July 4, 2022

At first it was scheduled to be held on June 26, 2022

The deadline to register ended on May 10, 2022

Official notice highlights the fact that for conducting the KEAM 2022, a holiday will be there in Kerala Schools on July 4, 2022. The official order reads, "As per the Government order read 3rd para above, the General Education Department sanctioned holiday for the schools in which KEAM exam is to be conducted on 4th July, 2022."

The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The exam has been postponed after JEE, IISER, NATA exams were rescheduled. Moreover, the CEE requested the state government or declare a holiday for schools on July 4, 2022 during which the KEAM exam will be conducted.

About KEAM

It can be noted that KEAM is a state-level entrance examination that is held for admission to engineering, architecture, and medical (Pharmacy) courses at participating institutes in Kerala. Candidates should know that KEAM rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 basis, with 50% of marks from Class 12th or plus two board exams and 50% of entrance examination results. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more details.