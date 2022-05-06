Last Updated:

KEAM 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till May 10, Here's How To Apply Online

KEAM 2022 registration deadline has been extended till May 10, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied till now can follow the steps mentioned below.

KEAM

KEAM 2022: The deadline for KEAM has been extended by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala). Now the deadline to apply will end on May 10, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply at the official website of KEAM at www.cee.kerala.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below. The official notification also reads that candidates should upload photo, signature, date of birth proof, nativity proof, and other documents for reservation before May 10 (5.00 PM). Other highlights of official notification can be checked here.

“The last date for Online submission of application through the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Medical (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BSMS, BUMS) and Medical Allied (Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries , Climate Change & Environmental Science , Co-operation & Banking, etc.) courses for the academic year 2022-23 has been extended up to 5.00 PM on 10th May 2022," reads the official notification.

KEAM 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to apply 

  • Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website of KEAM at www.cee.kerala.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the ‘KEAM 2022 - Online Application’
  • Step 3: In the next step, they will have to click on the registration link 
  • Step 4: Post getting themselves registered, candidates will have to log in
  • Step 5: Post logging in, the application form will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Fill out the form, upload required documents, and pay the application fee
  • Step 7: Candidates should take its printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply

Recently, the Medical MBBS exam was deferred by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE). The KEAM 2022 exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 26, which will now be held on July 3, 2022. The official notice for postponement informed that the date has been postponed in order to avoid a clash with JEE Main. it can be noted that KEAM is a state-level entrance examination that is held for admission to engineering, architecture, and medical (Pharmacy) courses at participating institutes in Kerala. Candidates should know that KEAM rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 basis, with 50% of marks from Class 12th or plus two board exams and 50% of entrance examination results.

