KEAM 2023 Date Announced; Engineering, Medical Entrance Tests To Be Held In May

KEAM 2022: The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM 2023) is scheduled to be conducted on May 17. It will be organised by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE). The exam will be conducted in offline mode i.e. pen-and-paper-based mode. The entrance examination for the Engineering and Pharmacy students candidates will be conducted on 17th May in two shifts. The first shift of exams will be held from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Paper 1 exam of Physics and Chemistry will be held in the first shift while paper 2 -mathematics will be held in the second shift.

Candidates must note that CEE Kerala has only informed the date for conducting KEAM 2023. The detailed notification will be released in due course of time. KEAM 2023 registration has also not been started. The details regarding KEAM 2023 application will be announced soon.

Check KEAM 2023 official schedule here.

About KEAM

Every year, KEAM is held as a state-level entrance exam for admission to Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at institutes in Kerala. The rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 formula. 50 per cent of marks are taken from Plus Two board exams and 50 per cent of marks from the entrance exam results. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.