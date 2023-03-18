Last Updated:

KEAM 2023 Registration Begins, Here's How To Register At Cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2023 online registration process has begun. Candidates can see steps to apply for KEAM 2023 and full details here. The exam will be held on May 17.

KEAM 2023

KEAM 2023: The online registration forms for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM 2023) has been released. Aspirants can register for KEAM 2023 at cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date to apply is April 10. 

KEAM is scheduled to be conducted on May 17. It will be conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE). The exam will be conducted in offline mode i.e. pen-and-paper-based mode. The entrance examination for the Engineering and Pharmacy students candidates will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift of exams will be held from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Paper 1 exam of Physics and Chemistry will be held in the first shift while paper 2 -mathematics will be held in the second shift.

How to register for KEAM 2023

  • Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website of KEAM at www.cee.kerala.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the ‘KEAM 2023 - Online Application’
  • Step 3: In the next step, they will have to click on the KEAM registration link 
  • Step 4: After getting themselves registered, candidates will have to log in
  • Step 5: After logging in, the application form will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Fill out the form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee
  • Step 7: Candidates should take the printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Every year, KEAM is held as a state-level entrance exam for admission to Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at institutes in Kerala.  The rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 formula. 50 per cent of marks are taken from Plus Two board exams and 50 per cent of marks from the entrance exam results. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

