The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations in Kerala has made an important announcement regarding the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) entrance exam for the year 2024. The exam, which was previously scheduled to take place between June 1 and June 9, has now been rescheduled.

According to the official notification, the KEAM 2024 engineering entrance exam will now be conducted from June 5 to June 9. The exam will have a single session running from 10 AM to 1 PM each day. Additionally, the KEAM 2024 exam for pharmacy students has been slated for June 9, with the exam scheduled from 3:30 to 5 PM.

Candidates appearing for the engineering examinations are required to report to the examination centre at 7:30 AM, while pharmacy examination candidates must report at 1:00 PM, as stated in the notice.

To download the KEAM 2024 admit card, candidates need to log in using their registration number and password. The KEAM 2024 results are expected to be announced on or before June 20, 2024. Furthermore, the rank lists for engineering, architecture, and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) courses will be made available by July 20, 2024.

The KEAM entrance exam caters to students aspiring to pursue various courses including engineering, architecture, ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, agriculture, forestry, MBBS, BDS, homoeopathy, cooperation and banking, climate change and environmental science, veterinary, fisheries, biotechnology, and pharmacy. Recently, the exam syllabus has also undergone revisions, as announced by the authorities.

This rescheduling of the KEAM 2024 exam dates provides candidates with ample time to prepare and align their schedules accordingly. As the exam dates draw nearer, students are encouraged to stay updated with further announcements from the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations to ensure a smooth and hassle-free examination process.