Updated March 27th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

KEAM 2024 Registration Begins, Apply Before April 17; Full Details Here

The registration process for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM 2024) exam has been started today, March 27. See important dates here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
education news, laptop, students, answer key, results, jobs, entrance tests
KEAM 2024 registration begins | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The registration process for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM 2024) exam has been started today, March 27, overseen by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Kerala (CEE Kerala). Scheduled between June 1 to 9, the KEAM exam date 2024 was announced earlier.

Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria must submit their KEAM application form 2024 by April 17 through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The state-level entrance exam offers admission to various courses including engineering, architecture, BPharm, MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, and more.

KEAM 2024 Selection Process

 For engineering courses, KEAM results will consider marks from the entrance exam and Class 12 board exam in physics, mathematics, and chemistry, with a 50:50 weightage. 

The KEAM B Pharma rank list will be based on index marks from physics and chemistry sections of the entrance exam. 

Admission to medical courses will follow the NEET UG 2024 exam. 

KEAM 2024 : Important Dates

KEAM 2024 registration begins- March 27

Last Date to Register: April 17

KEAM 2024 admit card : May 20 

Exam Date: June 1 to 9 

KEAM Result: June 20 

KEAM Rank List: July 20

KEAM Exam Pattern

The KEAM 2024 exam pattern includes the following details:

- Mode of Exam: Pen Paper Based Test
- Duration of Exam: 2 Hours 30 Minutes for each paper
- Medium of Exam: English
- Sections: There will be two papers:
 - Paper 1: Physics and Chemistry
 - Paper 2: Mathematics
- Number of Questions: 120 questions in each paper
- Marking Scheme: 
 - 4 marks will be awarded for every correct answer
 - 1 mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer

Candidates preparing for KEAM 2024 should focus on understanding the exam pattern, which includes the mode of the exam, duration, types of questions, and the marking scheme to strategize their preparation effectively.

 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

