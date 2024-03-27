Updated March 27th, 2024 at 13:00 IST
KEAM 2024 Registration Begins, Apply Before April 17; Full Details Here
The registration process for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM 2024) exam has been started today, March 27. See important dates here.
- Education
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The registration process for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM 2024) exam has been started today, March 27, overseen by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Kerala (CEE Kerala). Scheduled between June 1 to 9, the KEAM exam date 2024 was announced earlier.
Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria must submit their KEAM application form 2024 by April 17 through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The state-level entrance exam offers admission to various courses including engineering, architecture, BPharm, MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, and more.
Advertisement
KEAM 2024 Selection Process
For engineering courses, KEAM results will consider marks from the entrance exam and Class 12 board exam in physics, mathematics, and chemistry, with a 50:50 weightage.
The KEAM B Pharma rank list will be based on index marks from physics and chemistry sections of the entrance exam.
Admission to medical courses will follow the NEET UG 2024 exam.
Advertisement
KEAM 2024 : Important Dates
KEAM 2024 registration begins- March 27
Advertisement
Last Date to Register: April 17
KEAM 2024 admit card : May 20
Advertisement
Exam Date: June 1 to 9
KEAM Result: June 20
Advertisement
KEAM Rank List: July 20
KEAM Exam Pattern
The KEAM 2024 exam pattern includes the following details:
- Mode of Exam: Pen Paper Based Test
- Duration of Exam: 2 Hours 30 Minutes for each paper
- Medium of Exam: English
- Sections: There will be two papers:
- Paper 1: Physics and Chemistry
- Paper 2: Mathematics
- Number of Questions: 120 questions in each paper
- Marking Scheme:
- 4 marks will be awarded for every correct answer
- 1 mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer
Advertisement
Candidates preparing for KEAM 2024 should focus on understanding the exam pattern, which includes the mode of the exam, duration, types of questions, and the marking scheme to strategize their preparation effectively.
Advertisement
Published March 27th, 2024 at 13:00 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Hair Solutions To Boost Hair GrowthWeb Stories15 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.