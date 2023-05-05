KEAM Admit Card 2023 Released By CEE Kerala, Here's Direct Link To Download

KEAM Admit Card 2023: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical admit card. Students who registered themselves for the entrance exam can download their KEAM Admit Card 2023 from the official website that is cee.kerala.gov.in. Here is a step-by-step guide for downloading the admit card. KEAM 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2023

KEAM Admit Card 2023: How to download

Candidates should visit the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations that is cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads “KEAM 2023 - Candidate Portal”

You will be redirected to a page where you will have to fill application number, password, and access code

Click on ‘Login’ and KRAM Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check details, download and take a printout of the same

Here is the DIRECT LINK to download KEAM 2023 admit card

Candidates are advised to read all the instructions mentioned on the backside of admit card

KEAM: Exam Details

KEAM 2023 will be conducted on May 17 in offline mode i.e. pen-and-paper-based mode. The entrance examination for the Engineering and Pharmacy students candidates will be conducted on 17th May in two shifts. The first shift of exams will be held from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Paper 1 exam of Physics and Chemistry will be held in the first shift while paper 2 -mathematics will be held in the second shift.

About KEAM

The Kerala Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) is a state-level exam conducted every year to admit interested individuals to B.Tech and other programmes in Kerala's government and private colleges. The grades obtained in Class 12 and the candidate's results in the KEAM examination are given equal weightage in the admission process. Candidates should be aware that part of the seats available through KEAM 2023 are reserved for candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, as per state government regulations. Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) is a series of entrance exams in Kerala, India, for admission to several professional degree programs. It is organized by the Kerala Government's Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams.