Last Updated:

KEAM Admit Card 2023 Released By CEE Kerala, Here's Direct Link To Download

KEAM Admit Card 2023: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical admit card.

Entrance Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
KEAM admit card 2023

Image: Shutterstock


KEAM Admit Card 2023: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical admit card. Students who registered themselves for the entrance exam can download their KEAM Admit Card 2023 from the official website that is cee.kerala.gov.in. Here is a step-by-step guide for downloading the admit card. KEAM 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2023

 

KEAM Admit Card 2023: How to download 

  • Candidates should visit the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations that is cee.kerala.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on the link that reads “KEAM 2023 - Candidate Portal”
  • You will be redirected to a page where you will have to fill application number, password, and access code
  • Click on ‘Login’ and KRAM Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Cross-check details, download and take a printout of the same
  • Here is the DIRECT LINK to download KEAM 2023 admit card
  • Candidates are advised to read all the instructions mentioned on the backside of admit card

 

KEAM: Exam Details

KEAM 2023 will be conducted on May 17 in offline mode i.e. pen-and-paper-based mode. The entrance examination for the Engineering and Pharmacy students candidates will be conducted on 17th May in two shifts. The first shift of exams will be held from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Paper 1 exam of Physics and Chemistry will be held in the first shift while paper 2 -mathematics will be held in the second shift. 

READ | Goa Board 12th Result 2023 Date, Time: GBSHSE to declare HSSC result on May 6 at 4.30 pm

KEAM 2023 Schedule here

About KEAM

The Kerala Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) is a state-level exam conducted every year to admit interested individuals to B.Tech and other programmes in Kerala's government and private colleges. The grades obtained in Class 12 and the candidate's results in the KEAM examination are given equal weightage in the admission process. Candidates should be aware that part of the seats available through KEAM 2023 are reserved for candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, as per state government regulations. Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) is a series of entrance exams in Kerala, India, for admission to several professional degree programs. It is organized by the Kerala Government's Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams.

READ | Tamil Nadu D.El.Ed registration 2023 to begin on May 9; Important notices inside
READ | KEAM 2023 date announced; Engineering, Medical entrance tests to be held in May
READ | KEAM 2023 registration begins, here's how to register at cee.kerala.gov.in
COMMENT