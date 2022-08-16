Last Updated:

Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Exam To Be Held On Aug 28, Admit Card Soon; See Key Details

Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Exam

Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Exam: The Examination date sheet for the Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 has been released. According to the timetable, the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2022) will be conducted by the Commissioner of Entrance Exam on Sunday, August 28. The admit card for the KMAT 2022 will be released a week before the examination, which can be downloaded by the candidates on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

An Admit Card along with a valid ID proof is mandatory for attending the examination. "Examination timing and related details will be published later," the release mentioned.

Candidates must take note that they are required to enter their roll number and date of birth on the official website to download the-cee.kerala.gov.in. Kerala Management Aptitude Test is conducted for the selection of candidates for admission to MBA courses in colleges in the state. In order to qualify for the examination, general/ SEBC candidates need to secure 10 percent, while 7.5 percent is required for SC/ST category. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download Kerala KMAT 2022 Admit Card.

Kerala KMAT 2022: Here's how to download the KMAT admit card

  • Step 1: To download, Kerala KMAT 2022 Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in
  • Step 2: Then, candidates need to use the log-in credentials such as roll number, date of birth
  • Step 3: The KMAT 2022 admit card will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Download and take a printout for further reference

Here's direct link to download the Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Exam Admit Card - CLICK HERE

About Exam

  • KMAT 2022 will be held for a total of 720 marks. 
  • The examination comprises subjects such as English language usage and reading comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Sufficiency, and Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge. 
  • For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded four marks, and for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.

