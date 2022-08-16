Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Exam To Be Held On Aug 28, Admit Card Soon; See Key Details

Quick links:
Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Exam: The Examination date sheet for the Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 has been released. According to the timetable, the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2022) will be conducted by the Commissioner of Entrance Exam on Sunday, August 28. The admit card for the KMAT 2022 will be released a week before the examination, which can be downloaded by the candidates on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.
An Admit Card along with a valid ID proof is mandatory for attending the examination. "Examination timing and related details will be published later," the release mentioned.
Candidates must take note that they are required to enter their roll number and date of birth on the official website to download the-cee.kerala.gov.in. Kerala Management Aptitude Test is conducted for the selection of candidates for admission to MBA courses in colleges in the state. In order to qualify for the examination, general/ SEBC candidates need to secure 10 percent, while 7.5 percent is required for SC/ST category. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download Kerala KMAT 2022 Admit Card.