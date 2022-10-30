Kerala NEET PG Phase 2 Provisional Allotment Out, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The Kerala NEET PG Phase 2 Provisional Allotment has been released by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE. Candidates can check the round two PG allotment list by visiting the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. To check the Kerala NEET PG Phase 2 Provisional Allotment, candidates are required to use their application number and password.
Candidates are required to report to the allotted colleges between October 31, 2022, and November 2, 2022, and carry all the necessary documents. After reporting to the allotted college, candidates are then required to visit the college, pay the fees, and get their documents verified by November 2 at 4 pm. It is to be noted that no candidates will be allowed to verify documents and complete their reports after 4 pm. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the Kerala NEET PG Phase 2 Provisional Allotment List.