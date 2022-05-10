Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Announces LSS, USS Exam Date, Check Registration Details Here

Kerala LSS USS Exam date: Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has announced that the LSS, USS Scholarship exams for 2022 will be conducted on June 25, 2022. Candidates should know that the Lower Secondary Scholarship, LSS is a scholarship exam which is conducted for students in Class 4. The eligibility is that students should have excelled in English, Maths and Environment Studies in their annual exams and have secured a minimum grade of A. The Upper Secondary Scholarship is conducted for Class 7 students who have also got grade A in all for their subjects during the annual year end exams. List of important dates can be checked here.

Kerala LSS, USS 2022 Exam 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Online registration for Kerala LSS exam and Kerala USS exam will begin on May 17, 2022

Online registration is scheduled to end on May 25, 2022

Kerala LSS, USS Exam will be conducted on June 25, 2022

As per local reports, the Department of General Education will not be charging registration fees from students. In order to apply, students will have to go the official websites of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at bpekerala.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. The principals and heads of the Kerala schools have been told to register the schools and students online by May 25, 2022. It has been advised so that preparations can be made in advance.

Kerala Govt releases Class 8th scholarship result

The Kerala NMMS 2021-22 result has been declared for the exam which was conducted on March 22, 2022. Those who clear the same will get a scholarship of Rs. 500 per month. Kerala class 8th scholarship is for Rs.6000 per annum. Before announcing the result, the exam conducting authority also released NMMSE provisional answer key for students. They were provided time to raise objections on the same and based on the objections, final result has been prepared. The step-by-step process to check Class 8th Scholarship result can be checked here.