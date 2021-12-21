Kerala SET Admit Card Released For Jan 9 Exam, Check Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Kerala SET 2021: LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released the hall tickets for Kerala State Eligibility Test. The Kerala SET Hall Ticket 2021-22 has been released on December 20, 2021. The hall tickets are for the exam that is scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered and will be taking the exam can follow the steps mentioned below to download their call letters. For more details, candidates can visit the official website lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

The official website reads that admit card is one of the most important documents that have to be carried on exam day. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Candidates should know that the physical copy of admit card will not be issued, therefore, they will have to take a printout of the online copy.

Candidates must remember to carry it to the exam hall, otherwise, they will not be allowed to write the paper. In order to check hall tickets, candidates should be ready with their Registration Id and registered phone number. They will have to enter the OTP which will be sent on the registered mobile number. Here is the step-by-step process to download call letters.

Kerala SET Hall Ticket 2021-22: Here's how to download

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of LBS Centre for Science and Technology - lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

On the Homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'Download Admission Ticket.'

Candidates will then be redirected to the login window where they will have to enter their Registration Id or Mobile Number and OTP to log in

The January admit card for SET will be displayed on screen

Candidates should cross-check the details, download and print a copy for exam day and future references

Here is the direct link to download admit card