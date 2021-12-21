Last Updated:

Kerala SET Admit Card Released For Jan 9 Exam, Check Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Kerala SET admit card has been released for the exam which will be conducted on January 9, 2022. The steps to download hall tickets have been mentioned here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Kerala

Image: Shutterstock


Kerala SET 2021: LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released the hall tickets for Kerala State Eligibility Test. The Kerala SET Hall Ticket 2021-22 has been released on December 20, 2021. The hall tickets are for the exam that is scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered and will be taking the exam can follow the steps mentioned below to download their call letters. For more details, candidates can visit the official website lbsedp.lbscentre.in.  

The official website reads that admit card is one of the most important documents that have to be carried on exam day. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Candidates should know that the physical copy of admit card will not be issued, therefore, they will have to take a printout of the online copy. 

Candidates must remember to carry it to the exam hall, otherwise, they will not be allowed to write the paper. In order to check hall tickets, candidates should be ready with their Registration Id and registered phone number. They will have to enter the OTP which will be sent on the registered mobile number. Here is the step-by-step process to download call letters.

Kerala SET Hall Ticket 2021-22: Here's how to download 

  • Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of LBS Centre for Science and Technology - lbsedp.lbscentre.in.  
  • On the Homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'Download Admission Ticket.' 
  • Candidates will then be redirected to the login window where they will have to enter their Registration Id or Mobile Number and OTP to log in
  • The January admit card for SET will be displayed on screen
  • Candidates should cross-check the details, download and print a copy for exam day and future references
  • Here is the direct link to download admit card

Official notification reads, "In case of any discrepancy, they must report it to the exam conducting body. Alternatively, in case of any query regarding the exam, candidates can contact the Centre at this helpline number, +91 - 0471-2560311, 312, 313."

READ | Assam SI recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for 320 posts for transgender, male, female
READ | IIA Recruitment: Indian Institute of Astrophysics to recruit admin assistants & clerks
READ | CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment: Vacancy open for 249 posts; check pay scale & more
READ | UPSC CISF AC Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 19 posts ends today
READ | Kerala SET Result 2021 announced, here is how to download the scorecards
Tags: Kerala, Kerala SET, Admit card
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND