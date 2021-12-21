Kerala SET Admit Card Released For Jan 9 Exam, Check Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
Kerala SET 2021: LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released the hall tickets for Kerala State Eligibility Test. The Kerala SET Hall Ticket 2021-22 has been released on December 20, 2021. The hall tickets are for the exam that is scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered and will be taking the exam can follow the steps mentioned below to download their call letters. For more details, candidates can visit the official website lbsedp.lbscentre.in.
The official website reads that admit card is one of the most important documents that have to be carried on exam day. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Candidates should know that the physical copy of admit card will not be issued, therefore, they will have to take a printout of the online copy.
Candidates must remember to carry it to the exam hall, otherwise, they will not be allowed to write the paper. In order to check hall tickets, candidates should be ready with their Registration Id and registered phone number. They will have to enter the OTP which will be sent on the registered mobile number. Here is the step-by-step process to download call letters.
Official notification reads, "In case of any discrepancy, they must report it to the exam conducting body. Alternatively, in case of any query regarding the exam, candidates can contact the Centre at this helpline number, +91 - 0471-2560311, 312, 313."