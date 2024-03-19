×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 11:20 IST

Kerala SET July 2024 Registration Begins, Here's How To Register

The registration process for Kerala SET July 2024, conducted by the LBS Centre for Science & Technology, has commenced. Here's how to apply for KSET 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The registration process for Kerala SET July 2024, conducted by the LBS Centre for Science & Technology, has commenced. Candidates interested in appearing for the examination can register online through the official website at lbsedp.lbscentre.in. The registration window will remain open until April 15, and the deadline for submitting the application form is April 17.Applicants are also allowed to edit their Kerala SET July 2024 applications from April 18 to April 20.

Direct link to apply for Kerala SET July 2024

Advertisement

The Kerala SET July 2024 examination pattern consists of two papers. Paper I is common for all candidates and comprises two parts: Part (A) General Knowledge and Part (B) Aptitude in Teaching. Paper II is based on the subject of specialization of the candidate at the Post Graduate (PG) Level. There are 31 subjects for Paper II of the SET-JULY-2024.

Kerala SET July 2024: Know how to apply

To apply for Kerala SET July 2024, candidates should follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of LBS Centre for Science & Technology at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in
2. Click on the State Eligibility Test July 2024 link on the homepage
3. Register and proceed with the application
4. Upload all the required documents and photograph
5. Pay the application fee

Advertisement

This registration process offers aspiring candidates the opportunity to demonstrate their eligibility for teaching positions in Kerala.

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 11:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Aaron Taylor

Who Is Aaron Taylor?

a few seconds ago
PMK Founder S Ramadoss and his son and Rajya Sabha Member Anbumani Ramadoss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PMK Joins NDA Fold

a few seconds ago
BREAKING

सीता सोरेन का इस्तीफा

2 minutes ago
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, US President Joe Biden and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

Trilateral Summit in US

4 minutes ago
Google's Nowruz Doodle

Google Doodle for Nowruz

4 minutes ago
Lionel Messi looks on as he represents Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Messi out of friendlies

4 minutes ago
HD Kumaraswamy

Cracks in BJP-JDS Allianc

4 minutes ago
Sita Soren

Sita Soren Resigns

8 minutes ago
gangrape of a minor student

Student Arrested for Rape

9 minutes ago
Shaheen Afridi questions PCB's decision

PCB selection committee

10 minutes ago
Bengaluru Police Seize Explosives Near Chikkanayakanahalli Days After Rameswaram Cafe Bomb Blast

Explosives Seized

10 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC to Hear Pleas

12 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

12 minutes ago
Ranji Trophy

Jaydev Unadkat to return

12 minutes ago
HanuMan

Jai HanuMan Delayed?

13 minutes ago
Manish Sisodia

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
omr sheet

APSC Prelims answer key

15 minutes ago
TCS

TCS shares

15 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Beautiful Skin The Korean Way: Grooming Tips

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  3. KL Rahul gets clearance from NCA but with a twist; Is LSG in trouble?

    Sports 14 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 Absentees: List of players who have opted out of the season

    Sports 16 hours ago

  5. 10 Dead, Several Injured as 5-Storey Building Collapsed in Kolkata

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo