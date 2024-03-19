Advertisement

The registration process for Kerala SET July 2024, conducted by the LBS Centre for Science & Technology, has commenced. Candidates interested in appearing for the examination can register online through the official website at lbsedp.lbscentre.in. The registration window will remain open until April 15, and the deadline for submitting the application form is April 17.Applicants are also allowed to edit their Kerala SET July 2024 applications from April 18 to April 20.

Direct link to apply for Kerala SET July 2024

Advertisement

The Kerala SET July 2024 examination pattern consists of two papers. Paper I is common for all candidates and comprises two parts: Part (A) General Knowledge and Part (B) Aptitude in Teaching. Paper II is based on the subject of specialization of the candidate at the Post Graduate (PG) Level. There are 31 subjects for Paper II of the SET-JULY-2024.

Kerala SET July 2024: Know how to apply

To apply for Kerala SET July 2024, candidates should follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of LBS Centre for Science & Technology at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

2. Click on the State Eligibility Test July 2024 link on the homepage

3. Register and proceed with the application

4. Upload all the required documents and photograph

5. Pay the application fee

Advertisement

This registration process offers aspiring candidates the opportunity to demonstrate their eligibility for teaching positions in Kerala.