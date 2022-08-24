Last Updated:

KMAT 2022 Admit Card Released, Here's How To Download Call Letters

KMAT 2022 admit card has been released on the official website. The hall ticket can be downloaded by entering application number and password.

KMAT 2022 Admit Card

KMAT Admit Card 2022: The hall tickets for Kerala Management Admission Test have been released. All those candidates who have got themselves registered for the KMAT 2022 Session 2 exam can now download their hall tickets for the entrance exam now. It has been uploaded on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. The admit cards can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. 

To be noted that the CEE Kerala has already announced the KMAT 2022 Exam date. As per the notice issued, KMAT 2022 will be held on August 28, 2022. The direct link to download call letter has been mentioned below. 

KMAT 2022 admit card: Here's a step-by-step guide to download hall tickets 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for KMAT 2022 – Candidate's Portal (Session 2)
  • Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth, and other credentials
  • Step 4: On your dashboard, click on the link given for the admit card
  • Step 5: Download the KMAT 2022 admit card and take its printout for future reference
  • Click on direct link to check 

Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry printout of hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Kerala Management Admission Test, KMAT will be conducted for admissions into the MBA course. The exam will be held in CBT mode. KMAT 2022 Session 2 exam will be held from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Candidates would be given a total of 180 questions in MCQ format. For more details they can go to the official website. 

About Exam

  • KMAT 2022 will be held for a total of 720 marks. 
  • The examination comprises subjects such as English language usage and reading comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Sufficiency, and Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge. 
  • For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded four marks, and for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.
